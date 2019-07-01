 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Harlequin Uncut Cartridge 0.5g

by PuraEarth

PuraEarth’s Harlequin is formulated with a precise 1:1 THC:CBD ratio which allows for relaxation without sedation and relief without overpowering intoxication. Harlequin flavors play between earthy musk and tropical mango. This strain’s high CBD profile makes it one of our most effective strains for treating pain and anxiety.

Motodude17

1)taste 2)high 3)appearance 4) complaints 1) earthy and smooth zero burn on small intakes 2) cbd dominate.... has clear headed pain relief at first. More you puff the more spaced you get but not a couch lock sensation but a nice mellow high. 3) see through quality oil and vape cart is clean and well packaged compared to other carts has a see through mouth piece. Love the tab on bottum of package not cheaply made. 4) my one complaint is overall appearance of cart is not my favorite but still nice woul recomend

GoldFire

I really, really, REALLY like this Harlequin Pura Earth vape cartridge. It. Is. Amazing! It is the perfect blend of CBD to THC and knocks out my stress, anxiety and back pain like nothing else. It is far more effective than prescription drugs, flower, edibles or tinctures for all of my ailments. I just wish there were more promos so I could aford to have it on hand all the time! I'm amazed by the discreetness of use and the sheer power of this little medicine cartridge. The price & lack of promos is my only (petty) issue. 5 out of 5 stars! 2 thumbs waaay up! This one product has convinced me to do the complete switch from flower to resin; and I'm old school. Outstanding job, Pura people!

We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?