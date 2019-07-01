Motodude17
on July 1st, 2019
1)taste 2)high 3)appearance 4) complaints 1) earthy and smooth zero burn on small intakes 2) cbd dominate.... has clear headed pain relief at first. More you puff the more spaced you get but not a couch lock sensation but a nice mellow high. 3) see through quality oil and vape cart is clean and well packaged compared to other carts has a see through mouth piece. Love the tab on bottum of package not cheaply made. 4) my one complaint is overall appearance of cart is not my favorite but still nice woul recomend