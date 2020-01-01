We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?