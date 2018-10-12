SleepyDave
on October 12th, 2018
I bought PuraEarth Palm Leaf today for the first time. This has a nice soft pull. I was able to inhale deeply with minimal throat burn. I did, however, taste the palm leaf very much. Especially during the pull. So you if you're down for that type of taste in your mouth, followed by a steady smooth stream of medicated smoke, than PuraEarth Palm Leaf is what you want. I took 4 good hits and extinguished it, to save for later. Four hits was enough for now. But whoo, it tastes so good. I think I'm going to have to re-light it!