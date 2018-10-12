 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PuraEarth

The PuraPalm is a handcrafted marijuana blunt made with a full gram of premium flower, .25 grams of Pura THC OilTM distillate & kief, then rolled to perfection in an organic tobacco-free palm leaf. PuraPalms are more potent and slower burning than traditional prerolls because of the thick, Pura OilTM distillate inside. Each PuraPalm comes with its own corn husk filter to enhance the smoothness and taste of each draw.

SleepyDave

I bought PuraEarth Palm Leaf today for the first time. This has a nice soft pull. I was able to inhale deeply with minimal throat burn. I did, however, taste the palm leaf very much. Especially during the pull. So you if you're down for that type of taste in your mouth, followed by a steady smooth stream of medicated smoke, than PuraEarth Palm Leaf is what you want. I took 4 good hits and extinguished it, to save for later. Four hits was enough for now. But whoo, it tastes so good. I think I'm going to have to re-light it!

hunter9110

Best "pre-roll" I have ever had! This thing is like the Rolls Royce of pre-rolls. Smooth hit, great taste and an amazing body high. Pain was gone with in minutes. Thank you for the great product!

csoul

Great product, easily the smoothest drag I have ever experienced!

We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?