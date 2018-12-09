surfleafly
on December 9th, 2018
If your new, draw lightly unless you like coughing
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Unwind with this earthy, sweet grape strain. The high is blissful and blankets the mind, while melting the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress.
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.