 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tangie Uncut Cartridge 0.5g

Tangie Uncut Cartridge 0.5g

by PuraEarth

Skip to Reviews
4.01
PuraEarth Concentrates Cartridges Tangie Uncut Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Imagine fresh, juicy tangerines. This strain is another perfect addition to your morning routine and the fresh flavor pairs great with your breakfast of choice.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Motodude17

1)taste 2)high 3)appearance 4)complaints 1) taste is good kind of orange citrus at first and a bit of a tingle at the back of throat as it comes back out on exhale smells like it taste. 5/5 2) high included some nice tingles all throughout the body after first few inhales but then was a real frame by frame mental state which isnt my favorite feeling....3/5 3) appearance is a clean see through cart and mouth piece is clear not the coolest looking cart imo best type of packaging for a cart however. All of puras stuff is very good quality.4/5 4)complaint is strain specific. Not a huge fan of the spacey frame by frame high so not my favorite.

About this brand

PuraEarth Logo
We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?