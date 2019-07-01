Motodude17
on July 1st, 2019
1)taste 2)high 3)appearance 4)complaints 1) taste is good kind of orange citrus at first and a bit of a tingle at the back of throat as it comes back out on exhale smells like it taste. 5/5 2) high included some nice tingles all throughout the body after first few inhales but then was a real frame by frame mental state which isnt my favorite feeling....3/5 3) appearance is a clean see through cart and mouth piece is clear not the coolest looking cart imo best type of packaging for a cart however. All of puras stuff is very good quality.4/5 4)complaint is strain specific. Not a huge fan of the spacey frame by frame high so not my favorite.