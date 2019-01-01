Larry OG Distillate
PuraEarth
$55.00MSRP
The same great oil that is found in our cartridges, inside a syringe. Our THC oil distillate abides by the highest quality control standards which includes a 4-phase filtration process. The result is the most potent, pure and consistent distillate. Patients can make edibles, refill their own cartridges, or even dab directly from the glass tip.
PuraEarth
We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?