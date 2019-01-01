 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by PuraEarth

Write a review
PuraEarth Concentrates Cartridges !Zkittlez Classic

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This is not your typical indica varietal. Zkittles produces a sweet, tropical blend of candy fruit flavors and The effects are uplifting and focused, while relaxing the body at any time of the day. PuraEarth Classic Cartridges provide a more mild THC dose than PuraEarth Uncut Cartridges.

About this brand

We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?