About this product
This is not your typical indica varietal. Zkittles produces a sweet, tropical blend of candy fruit flavors and The effects are uplifting and focused, while relaxing the body at any time of the day. PuraEarth Classic Cartridges provide a more mild THC dose than PuraEarth Uncut Cartridges.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
PuraEarth
We believe in 100% transparency, especially when it comes to our medicine. That means every batch of PuraEarth THC Distillate Oil produced meets rigorous on and offsite testing standards. Why go to all the trouble? Because we're of the opinion that every dose our patients ingest should be pure, safe, and deliver the same level of relief, every time. Our ultimate goal is to equipt our patients with the tools they need to live a vivid and passionate life - and we believe clean cannabis is the key. Are you ready to live in Puradise?