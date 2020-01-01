 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bane's Drops - 100mg Premium Hemp Oil Supplement Drops + Organic MCT (1 oz / 30ml Bacon Flavored)

by Pure American Hemp Oil

$19.99MSRP

About this product

PAHO Pet 100mg THC-Free 30ml Tincture *30ml Bottle, 100mg CBD Isolate Oil, *3.33mg Active CBD per serving, *Organic MCT Coconut Oil, *Bacon Flavor, *Derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated & Packaged in the USA. Ingredients: Crystalline Cannabinoid Extract, Organic Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Bacon Flavoring. Description Our Bane’s Drops are our THC-Free Tinctures 100mg Pet Tincture is formulated to assist pets with achy joints, inflammation and anxiety. This product contains no THC; therefore, the potential “high effect” is eliminated. This bacon flavored oil is easy to ingest and can be given orally utilizing the dropper or placed on food / treat. SpectraNova Pet Products use only Hemp grown in the USA, and is formulated and packaged in the USA. Recommended Usage: 2-3 drops on food or your pets favorite snack. Use as needed. Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our FarmerPartners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products. FREE SHIPPING on orders $49+

Pure American Hemp Oil (PAHO) is a Veteran owned company that manufactures and distributes premium CBD, zero-THC hemp products, which are made and extracted in the USA. We source, extract, bottle and ship from Tennessee out of an ISO, FDA, cGMP, NSF certified facility. The hemp industry and the benefits of use for our customers is very important to us. We believe in our products so much that our friends and family stand by them, as well as ourselves. We also believe in core values such as efficiency, customer service, optimal ability, and safety. In fact, safety is the reason why we evolved from formulating and bottling our own product to partnering with the best lab and fulfillment facility in the country. Give us a try and see why our premium hemp derived products will satisfy you with optimal balance in your life.