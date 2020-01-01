 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. PAHO - 300mg Premium Hemp Oil Supplement + Caffeine (30 Vegan Caps / 10mg Each)

PAHO - 300mg Premium Hemp Oil Supplement + Caffeine (30 Vegan Caps / 10mg Each)

by Pure American Hemp Oil

Write a review
Pure American Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles PAHO - 300mg Premium Hemp Oil Supplement + Caffeine (30 Vegan Caps / 10mg Each)

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Vegan / Vegetarian Capsules CBD+Matcha Green Extract (Caffeine) Boosts metabolism and burns calories Calms the mind and relaxes the body Enhances mood and aids in concentration Plus the benefits of organically farmed Hemp Derived CBD make this a perfect daily dose for wellness, immunity support, focus and energy. *30ct CBD Capsules, * 300mg Active CBD Isolate, *10mg per Capsule, *CBD derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated and Packaged in the USA. Ingredients: Organic Green Tea Matcha Extract, Organic MCT (medium chain triglyceride) Powder, Purified Crystalline Cannabidiol (CBD) Extract, L- Theanine Unflavored w/ organic mct powder Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our Farmer Partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products. Recommended Use: Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. The vegan capsule formula utilizes PAHO’s proprietary water soluble hemp oil, increasing bio availability by an order of magnitude compared with an oil form. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number. This is an herbal supplement KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. FREE SHIPPING on orders $49+

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure American Hemp Oil Logo
Pure American Hemp Oil (PAHO) is a Veteran owned company that manufactures and distributes premium CBD, zero-THC hemp products, which are made and extracted in the USA. We source, extract, bottle and ship from Tennessee out of an ISO, FDA, cGMP, NSF certified facility. The hemp industry and the benefits of use for our customers is very important to us. We believe in our products so much that our friends and family stand by them, as well as ourselves. We also believe in core values such as efficiency, customer service, optimal ability, and safety. In fact, safety is the reason why we evolved from formulating and bottling our own product to partnering with the best lab and fulfillment facility in the country. Give us a try and see why our premium hemp derived products will satisfy you with optimal balance in your life.