realpaho
on June 25th, 2019
My physician recommended to find CBD oil to replace my non-narcotic opioids since the FDA has group them with narcotics. I have adverse reactions to THC, so I was so happy to find PAHO has 0.0% THC. The purchase was easy (non-THC hemp is legal) and the shipping was fast with regular updates on transit. The packaging is nice and simple. The taste of the hemp oil is great, the mint giving a nice tingle. I felt relief of abdominal pain within minutes. The relief lasted only 60-90 minutes, but since I am on the maximum legal dose of Tramadol, I decided to purchase the 1200mg version to see if it lasts longer.