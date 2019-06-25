 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure American Hemp Oil

Pure American Hemp Oil's Broad Spectrum Tinctures: In every bottle of Pure American Hemp Oil's Broad Spectrum tinctures (300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg & 2,500mg) you will find the highest quality of CBD Oil derived from Hemp grown in the USA. You will also find comfort in knowing we only use Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Stevia and Organic Mint Flavoring. Our commitment is to deliver a superior product in its most natural form. \ Pure American Hemp Oil's broad spectrum, THC-Free 600mg Tincture provides 20mg per serving. Our 600 oil keeps your Endocannabinoid System balanced and calms the mind, body and soul. Our Broad Spectrum formulation contains naturally occurring phytocannabinoids without the THC. We formulate with the highest quality organically farmed CBD and Organic Fractionated MCT Coconut, Organic Mint and Organic Stevia. Most Pure American Hemp Oil customers just can't take THC, no matter how small the amount. All Pure American Hemp Oil tinctures, caps and gummies contain Zero detectable levels of THC. Zero risk with all the known benefits of our organically grown cannabinoids. Pure American Hemp Oil uses hemp derived CBD grown, extracted, formulated in and shipped from the USA. *30ml Bottle, *600mg CBD Oil, *20mg Active CBD per serving, *Organic MCT Coconut Oil, *Organic Mint Flavor, *Derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated & Packaged in the USA. Ingredients: Crystalline Cannabinoid Extract, Organic Fractionated MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Mint Flavoring, Organic Stevia Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our FarmerPartners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products. Recommended Use: Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue, hold for 60 seconds, and then swallow. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number. This is an herbal supplement KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.

realpaho

My physician recommended to find CBD oil to replace my non-narcotic opioids since the FDA has group them with narcotics. I have adverse reactions to THC, so I was so happy to find PAHO has 0.0% THC. The purchase was easy (non-THC hemp is legal) and the shipping was fast with regular updates on transit. The packaging is nice and simple. The taste of the hemp oil is great, the mint giving a nice tingle. I felt relief of abdominal pain within minutes. The relief lasted only 60-90 minutes, but since I am on the maximum legal dose of Tramadol, I decided to purchase the 1200mg version to see if it lasts longer.

Pure American Hemp Oil (PAHO) is a Veteran owned company that manufactures and distributes premium CBD, zero-THC hemp products, which are made and extracted in the USA. We source, extract, bottle and ship from Tennessee out of an ISO, FDA, cGMP, NSF certified facility. The hemp industry and the benefits of use for our customers is very important to us. We believe in our products so much that our friends and family stand by them, as well as ourselves. We also believe in core values such as efficiency, customer service, optimal ability, and safety. In fact, safety is the reason why we evolved from formulating and bottling our own product to partnering with the best lab and fulfillment facility in the country. Give us a try and see why our premium hemp derived products will satisfy you with optimal balance in your life.