About this product

Pain Relief & Recovery Gel Our Premium Organic, CBD enriched Pain Relief & Recovery gel is packed with 300mg of phytocannabinoid goodness in a 3.3oz airless pump. Our Recovery Gel is perfect for Post Workout, Post Work or just daily as needed. It is designed to provide moisture and relief for sore muscles and any trouble spots built up over a lifetime. The cool menthol base is just enough to fell fresh, without being too aggressive. This is our daily go-to for post shave, moisturizing and relief. This advanced formula hydrates the skin instantly, helping to soothe, revive and guard with major moisture boosting oils. Use this anywhere you have skin that needs some love. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, W/hite Camphor Bark Oil, SweetBasil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Ping Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate Daily Application: Use daily on sore or painful joints and muscles for faster recovery, pain relief and enhanced flexibility. Post Workout: Rub on effected muscles and joints after a workout or any other strenuous activity to aid in a faster recovery. Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our Farm Partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products. This is an herbal supplement KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. FREE SHIPPING on orders $49+