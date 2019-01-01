 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. PAHO - Pain Relief Roll On - 600mg Premium Hemp Oil Gel (90ml)

PAHO - Pain Relief Roll On - 600mg Premium Hemp Oil Gel (90ml)

by Pure American Hemp Oil

Write a review
Pure American Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Beauty PAHO - Pain Relief Roll On - 600mg Premium Hemp Oil Gel (90ml)

$76.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Pure American Hemp Oil is a veteran owned brand of premium hemp oil products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from certified farms in the USA. Our farmers only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traces of THC and from this base we add our proprietary terpenes. Recommended Use: Daily Application: Place small amount on finger and rub on affected area. Use daily as needed. This is an herbal supplement KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. FREE SHIPPING on orders $49+

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure American Hemp Oil Logo
Pure American Hemp Oil (PAHO) is a Veteran owned company that manufactures and distributes premium CBD, zero-THC hemp products, which are made and extracted in the USA. We source, extract, bottle and ship from Tennessee out of an ISO, FDA, cGMP, NSF certified facility. The hemp industry and the benefits of use for our customers is very important to us. We believe in our products so much that our friends and family stand by them, as well as ourselves. We also believe in core values such as efficiency, customer service, optimal ability, and safety. In fact, safety is the reason why we evolved from formulating and bottling our own product to partnering with the best lab and fulfillment facility in the country. Give us a try and see why our premium hemp derived products will satisfy you with optimal balance in your life.