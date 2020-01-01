 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Valor Organic Raw Hemp Agave Nectar 23.5 oz

by Pure American Hemp Oil

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Make Life Sweet Valor Hemp Agave is the first ever organic agave nectar infused with Pure American Hemp Oil. Each bottle contains 500mg of purified hemp extract, which is the equivalent of 20mg per serving. Valor Agave Nectar is made through a process of thermal hydrolysis that transforms the juice of the blue agave plant into nectar, which is a natural source of sweetness. The blue agave plants are strategically planted in a region containing rich soil and ideal climate conditions where they are carefully nurtured for 5 to 8 years until they reach maturity. Each agave plant is then harvested by hand, following a tradition inherited from generation to generation. Our agave nectar is 25% sweeter than regular cane sugar, so you can use less and reduce the calorie intake per serving as compared to cane sugar. It has a low glycemic index and is non-GMO and free from allergens. Due to its agave origin, it naturally contains inulin which is a prebiotic fiber that helps improve intestinal health. Its natural flavor makes it the perfect sweetener for hot and cold beverages. It is also great for baking and cooking, or even as a topping. Veteran owned premium brand of gluten free sweetener alternatives. 100% Fair Trade Certified Pure Blue Agave Nectar. Certified Organic, Non GMO, Kosher, Vegan. Low glycemic index which prevents spikes in the blood sugar and it is free from allergens and genetically modified organisms. It is 25% sweeter than regular cane sugar which reduces the calorie intake per serving. Naturally contains inulin which is a prebiotic fiber that helps improve intestinal health. FREE SHIPPING on orders $49+

About this brand

Pure American Hemp Oil (PAHO) is a Veteran owned company that manufactures and distributes premium CBD, zero-THC hemp products, which are made and extracted in the USA. We source, extract, bottle and ship from Tennessee out of an ISO, FDA, cGMP, NSF certified facility. The hemp industry and the benefits of use for our customers is very important to us. We believe in our products so much that our friends and family stand by them, as well as ourselves. We also believe in core values such as efficiency, customer service, optimal ability, and safety. In fact, safety is the reason why we evolved from formulating and bottling our own product to partnering with the best lab and fulfillment facility in the country. Give us a try and see why our premium hemp derived products will satisfy you with optimal balance in your life.