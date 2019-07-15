 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Caramels 100mg 4-pack

by Pure

$14.00MSRP

About this product

Ingredients: Pure Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Cannabis Oil Potency: 100mg THC | 4 x 25mg Pieces

2 customer reviews

Floatingfrog

Nice accessible edible-- tastes like a high quality caramel with notes of cannabis. Easy to subdivide pieces.

Rainbowkittensurprise

I don't know what the fine folks at Pure (shout out to Flagstaff) use as their THC source, but these caramels offer up an amazing experience. I am a lightweight and fairly new to THC in general so I started with a quarter of a caramel. After an hour, not feeling much, i ate another quarter. After one more hour, the high hit and lasted a full 5 hours! No pain, head high and complete relaxation. I recommend eating a meal a couple of hours into it to kick off a second round of whoosh.

About this brand

Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.