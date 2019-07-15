Rainbowkittensurprise on June 12th, 2017

I don't know what the fine folks at Pure (shout out to Flagstaff) use as their THC source, but these caramels offer up an amazing experience. I am a lightweight and fairly new to THC in general so I started with a quarter of a caramel. After an hour, not feeling much, i ate another quarter. After one more hour, the high hit and lasted a full 5 hours! No pain, head high and complete relaxation. I recommend eating a meal a couple of hours into it to kick off a second round of whoosh.