1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ingredients: Pure Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Cannabis Oil Potency: 100mg THC | 4 x 25mg Pieces
on July 15th, 2019
Nice accessible edible-- tastes like a high quality caramel with notes of cannabis. Easy to subdivide pieces.
on June 12th, 2017
I don't know what the fine folks at Pure (shout out to Flagstaff) use as their THC source, but these caramels offer up an amazing experience. I am a lightweight and fairly new to THC in general so I started with a quarter of a caramel. After an hour, not feeling much, i ate another quarter. After one more hour, the high hit and lasted a full 5 hours! No pain, head high and complete relaxation. I recommend eating a meal a couple of hours into it to kick off a second round of whoosh.