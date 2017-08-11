1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ingredients: Pure Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Cannabis Oil Potency: 240mg THC | 4 x 60mg Pieces
on August 11th, 2017
Potency is def amazing! But I just can't can't can't handle the flavor. I had to stuff a whole ton of other foods in my mouth at the same time to mask the terrible taste. I wish it just tasted like caramel.
on March 24th, 2017
The BEST CANDY ever. They taste really great and the potentcey gets better and lasts hours with just a half for me of the 60mg ones in the 240 mg pack.#240sweepstakes