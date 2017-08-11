 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Pure Caramels 240mg

Pure Caramels 240mg

by Pure

Skip to Reviews
4.02
Pure Edibles Candy Pure Caramels 240mg

$28.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ingredients: Pure Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Cannabis Oil Potency: 240mg THC | 4 x 60mg Pieces

2 customer reviews

4.02

write a review

B.hazey

Potency is def amazing! But I just can't can't can't handle the flavor. I had to stuff a whole ton of other foods in my mouth at the same time to mask the terrible taste. I wish it just tasted like caramel.

Callie2016

The BEST CANDY ever. They taste really great and the potentcey gets better and lasts hours with just a half for me of the 60mg ones in the 240 mg pack.#240sweepstakes

About this brand

Pure Logo
Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.