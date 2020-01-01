About this product

Jars of premium Hemp CBD Flower. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, and hand selected from growers around the country. Take your CBD experience back to the most natural option available with the plant itself. Our buds test between 14-20% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. We seek out only the cleanest and most potent varieties available. What is CBD Flower? CBD Flower is the actual plant material that CBD Oil products are extracted from. However, we have separated out the buds, which hold the majority of cannabinoid contents. This creates a non-psychoactive hemp flower that individuals may smoke, consume, cook with, and more. Find out why people are so excited about this newfound CBD option today.