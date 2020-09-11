About this product

Introducing the future of hemp flower: Diverse new cannabinoids, such as, CBG. We’re extremely excited to share this new product with you now that years of development in hemp genetics have made it possible. Our CBG-dominant White Whale has a fantastic terpene profile, is rich in trichomes, and delivers a smooth and unique flavor/aroma. Click the link below for more information about CBG from the Boulder Weekly’s article, “Let’s Talk about CBG.” Let’s Talk about CBG Our flower is hand-selected from growers across the country and is rich in terpenes and the entire entourage of cannabinoids found in hemp plants. Our CBG buds test between 13 – 18% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Details CBG Flower Jars come in three forms: 28 gram jars 7 gram jars 3.5g jars