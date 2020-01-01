 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Aspen Valley Pre-Rolled Hemp CBD Flower - Hawaiian Haze

Aspen Valley Pre-Rolled Hemp CBD Flower - Hawaiian Haze

by Pure CBD Exchange

Write a review
Pure CBD Exchange Other Miscellaneous Aspen Valley Pre-Rolled Hemp CBD Flower - Hawaiian Haze

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Twelve joints per pack of our best pre-rolled hemp CBD flower joints. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, and hand selected from growers around the country. Take your CBD experience back to the most natural option available with the plant itself. What’s the difference between Hemp Cigarettes and Pre-Rolled Joints? Hemp Cigarettes are made of a leafier shake material in order to burn and pack correctly. They are more of a tobacco substitute than a potent CBD flower. Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars. Our buds test between 15-21% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. We seek out only the cleanest and most potent varieties available. Each pack contains 12 joints with just under 1 gram of bud each. What is CBD Flower? CBD Flower is the actual plant material that CBD Oil products are extracted from. However, we have separated out the buds, which hold the majority of cannabinoid contents. This creates a non-psychoactive hemp flower that individuals may smoke, consume, cook with, and more. Find out why people are so excited about this newfound CBD option today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Pure CBD Exchange Logo
Hemp-Derived CBD Tinctures, Oils, Topicals, Extracts, and Vape.