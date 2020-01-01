About this product

Twelve joints per pack of our best pre-rolled hemp CBD flower joints. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, and hand selected from growers around the country. Take your CBD experience back to the most natural option available with the plant itself. What’s the difference between Hemp Cigarettes and Pre-Rolled Joints? Hemp Cigarettes are made of a leafier shake material in order to burn and pack correctly. They are more of a tobacco substitute than a potent CBD flower. Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars. Our buds test between 15-21% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. We seek out only the cleanest and most potent varieties available. Each pack contains 12 joints with just under 1 gram of bud each. What is CBD Flower? CBD Flower is the actual plant material that CBD Oil products are extracted from. However, we have separated out the buds, which hold the majority of cannabinoid contents. This creates a non-psychoactive hemp flower that individuals may smoke, consume, cook with, and more. Find out why people are so excited about this newfound CBD option today.