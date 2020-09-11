 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Face and Body Oil

Full Spectrum CBD Face and Body Oil

by Pure CBD Exchange

Write a review
Pure CBD Exchange Topicals Lubricants & Oils Full Spectrum CBD Face and Body Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our newest skincare products are beginning to roll out. We’re particularly excited about this fantastic face and body oil. This product will quickly become a part of your daily skincare routine with all of the benefits of these natural oils combined with the power of CBD. Featuring: Argan Oil Marula Oil Jojoba Oil Rosehip Oil Full Spectrum CO2 Hemp Oil 250mg of CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure CBD Exchange Logo
CBD-Rich Hemp products. Organically grown, CO2 Extracted, Organic ingredients. Relax like mountain people.