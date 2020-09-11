1:1 RSO Suppository 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 Single
$10.00
In-store only 25.0 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our newest skincare products are beginning to roll out. We’re particularly excited about this fantastic massage oil. Enjoy the deep relaxation of a massage given by yourself, your partner, or even your professional massage therapist. This product can also be used to moisturize and soothe all over your body. Featuring: Organic Sweet Almond Oil Organic Apricot Kernel Oil Full Spectrum CO2 Hemp Oil 250mg of CBD
Be the first to review this product.