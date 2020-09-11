 Loading…
Full Spectrum CBD Massage Oil

by Pure CBD Exchange

Our newest skincare products are beginning to roll out. We’re particularly excited about this fantastic massage oil. Enjoy the deep relaxation of a massage given by yourself, your partner, or even your professional massage therapist. This product can also be used to moisturize and soothe all over your body. Featuring: Organic Sweet Almond Oil Organic Apricot Kernel Oil Full Spectrum CO2 Hemp Oil 250mg of CBD

CBD-Rich Hemp products. Organically grown, CO2 Extracted, Organic ingredients. Relax like mountain people.