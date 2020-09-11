About this product

Our newest skincare products are beginning to roll out. We’re particularly excited about this fantastic massage oil. Enjoy the deep relaxation of a massage given by yourself, your partner, or even your professional massage therapist. This product can also be used to moisturize and soothe all over your body. Featuring: Organic Sweet Almond Oil Organic Apricot Kernel Oil Full Spectrum CO2 Hemp Oil 250mg of CBD