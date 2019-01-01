About this product

Perfect for dabbing or vaping, our CBD Wax is great for experienced CBD users and those who prefer to consume CBD by smoking. With 25% Pure CBD, this product also contains decarboxylated plant wax that allows for a more pleasurable smoking experience and a sweet and earthy scent and taste. Like all products that are inhaled rather than ingested, the effects from smoked wax will begin almost immediately. Pure CBD Exchange customers have be known to use this product for ailments such as anxiety, migraines, or other full body ailments. Others have reported using wax as a sleep aid or muscle relaxant. Remember when using CBD that the effects felt might not be the same across different individuals. As with any product, it’s always best to start small and then use more in order to reach a desired sensation. Feel free to contact us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or Instagram) to share your experience! When used with other cannabinoids, CBD can produce a powerful “entourage effect” that enhances the potency of all used cannabinoids and induces a euphoric and calming feeling. Available in 1g, 3.5g, and 10g sizes. Customers interested in ordering 50g or more may contact us about special wholesale pricing. This product is 2014 US Farm Bill Compliant. Specifications: Great for dabbing or vaping; Sweet and earthy taste; 25% Pure CBD; No residual solvents; Less than 0.3% THC; Contains decarboxylated plant wax in addition to CBD; Available in 1g, 3.5, and 10g sizes.