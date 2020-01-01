VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Perfect for long time CBD users and those new to CBD, our 1000mg tinctures are a more powerful alternative to our 500mg tinctures. With higher dosages for greater medicinal needs, this bottle contains 1000mg of CBD per 30mL bottle. Included in the bottle is a 1mL dropper with 33mg of CBD per dropper. The recommended serving size is about one dropper, roughly 33mg of CBD. This tincture comes in many flavor options including: Hempseed Oil, MCT Mint, MCT Vanilla, MCT Strawberry, or No Flavor. Hempseed oil is a natural choice as a carrier oil for any hemp product since it is derived from the hemp plant itself. MCT is also a great choice, as it is derived from coconuts and provides many of the natural fatty oils that help the body process CBD since most cannabinoids are fat-soluble. This product is commonly dropped on the tongue for quick absorption or into a drink, such as coffee or tea. This product is 2014 US Farm Bill Compliant.
Be the first to review this product.