About this product

Perfect for long time CBD users and those new to CBD, our 2500mg tinctures are a more powerful alternative to our 500mg tinctures. With higher dosages for greater medicinal needs, this bottle contains 2500mg of CBD per 30mL bottle. Included in the bottle is a 1mL dropper with 83mg of CBD per dropper. The recommended serving size is about one dropper, roughly 83mg of CBD. This tincture comes in many flavor options including: MCT Mint, MCT Vanilla, MCT Strawberry, or No Flavor. MCT is a great choice as carrier oil as it is derived from coconuts and provides many of the natural fatty oils that help the body process CBD since most cannabinoids are fat-soluble. This product is commonly dropped on the tongue for quick absorption or into a drink, such as coffee or tea. This product is 2014 US Farm Bill Compliant.