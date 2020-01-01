VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Ideal for customers new to CBD, this product is commonly enjoyed in coffee or tea. Each bottle contains 500mg of CBD in a 30mL bottle as well as a 1mL dropper. One full dropper is approximately 16.7mg of CBD. Coming in a variety of flavors, this tincture uses either MCT Mint, MCT Vanilla, MCT Strawberry, or Hempseed Oil as a carrier oil. MCT is an all-natural fatty acid found in coconuts and palm trees. MCT promotes fat oxidation and helps burn excess calories. This product is 2014 US Farm Bill Compliant.
