Water Soluble - Extra Strength - Natural - 900mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our vape oils are crafted with nothing but the finest CBD-Rich Hemp Oil, premium VG, and natural organic flavors. Choose the right concentration and flavor for your e-liquid device and see why so many people are vaping CBD rather than nicotine or tobacco products.
Be the first to review this product.