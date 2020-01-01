Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Let me guess, your having a bad day and nothing is going quite as it should be. Fear no more. Peach Kush will bring you right back to your favorite memory. Everything will be just Peachy after a few hits of Peach Kush. Get back to that feeling where you should be!
Be the first to review this product.