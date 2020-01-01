 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Chocolate Caramel 240mg

Chocolate Caramel 240mg

by Pure

Pure Edibles Candy Chocolate Caramel 240mg

"Whether you have years of experience or you are trying medicinal marijuana for the first time, we highly recommend patients give Pure Caramels a try. With a stellar reputation for consistency, you can be confident that every time you get a Pure Caramel, you’ll have a predictable experience."

About this brand

Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.