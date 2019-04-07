About this product
Blue Cheese by Pure Creek Farms
Blue Cheese
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Pure Creek Farms
A medical cannabis family farm located in the Mattole Valley, a scenic little sanctuary nestled in the heart of Humboldt County. CCL18-0000116