 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1:1 Full Spectrum Oil Tincture

1:1 Full Spectrum Oil Tincture

by Pure Dakota

Write a review
Pure Dakota Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Full Spectrum Oil Tincture

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tinctures are often preferred by those who cannot tolerate inhalation methods of using marijuana. A few drops of concentrated serum administered sublingually (under the tongue) works rapidly, usually within 15 minutes. This allows patients to adjust dosing within a shorter time frame if the desired peak has not been reached. In addition to delivering results quickly, tinctures are known to provide steady relief over a longer period of time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Dakota Logo
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility. Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota. We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products. We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.