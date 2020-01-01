 Loading…
  5. Sour Kush RSO 1g
Hybrid

Sour Kush RSO 1g

by Pure Dakota

About this product

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

About this brand

Pure Dakota Logo
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility. Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota. We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products. We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.