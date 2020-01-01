 Loading…
  5. Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g

by Pure Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

