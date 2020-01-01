 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 10 Arm Single Tree Bong

10 Arm Single Tree Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Write a review
Pure Glass, Inc. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10 Arm Single Tree Bong

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

10 Arm Percolator 3D EtchPure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl, Diffused Downstem, Foam Set and Carrying Ba,gPure Glass carbon pouch with stickers, 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution. Witness the mighty power of superior filtration with the Pure 10-Arm Single Tree bong! This beautiful 18” hand-crafted water pipe features an innovative 10-arm single tree percolator, adding an additional level of smoke dissipation. This inventive percolator will ensure smoother and tastier hits for all of your smoke sessions. Our signature 3D-raised logos and holographic hot stamping lets you know that your Pure piece is legit. Designed by our glass engineers in Los Angeles, this beautiful bong is made sturdy with the highest standards. No matter what your personality, customize your 10-arm Single Tree Pure bong with your color of choice! When you are looking to buy a bong, let Pure be your final and satisfying stop.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Glass, Inc. Logo
Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!