14mm Male Pure Bowl

by Pure Glass, Inc.

About this product

Show off your PURE Pride with one of our premium 14mm Male Pure glass bowls! These wonderful bowls are hand blown with professional quality borosilicate glass, making them sturdy and ready for years of continuous love. Each of our Pure Pipes comes ready with a bowl, marked with corresponding color accents depending on the piece that you purchase. The 14mm male standard joint size allows the user to swap out and use these bowls with most any female water pipe or compatible attachment! Every Pure Bowl comes stamped with our label of approval assuring authenticity and precision!

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!