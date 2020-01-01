 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Areo Water Pipe

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Areo Water Pipe

About this product

Reefer Ball & Jelly Fish Percolator. Pure Bowl included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes:19mm Male Pure Bowl Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution A true work of glass mastery, the Aero is one of our premiere water pipes. This massive 17” and impressive piece has all of the essential details one may look for in a high-quality bong. The unique reefer ball percolator creates giant air bubbles, allowing for an intense level of smoke dissipation. The additional jellyfish percolator is the perfect addition to the bong’s filtration without any air lag. You will significantly notice the quality in smoking when you try this lovely piece out. For the added layer of comfort, ice can be conveniently placed in the neck for a cooler hit. Set yourself apart with a luxury water pipe such as this!

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!