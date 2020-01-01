 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Smoking
  Bongs & waterpipes
  Arrow Dab Rig

Arrow Dab Rig

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Arrow Dab Rig

About this product

Schott Glass. Arrow Perc. Bubbler. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes:14mm Female Pure Bowl Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Shoot straight and true with the Arrow dab rig! This 11” mid-size dab rig bubbler is the finest in our line of the best dab rigs. This striking hand-crafted rig has superb functionality when it comes to smooth hits. With the inventive Arrow percolator’s side angle cuts and precise welds, you are ensured a sturdy piece that will deliver nothing short of the finest dab hits. Its curved mouthpiece makes use easy and simple for any user. Designed with quality in mind, our LA-based artists hand craft each Arrow dab rig with premium borosilicate glass for that extra layer of strength.

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!