12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Schott Glass. Arrow Perc. Bubbler. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes:14mm Female Pure Bowl Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Shoot straight and true with the Arrow dab rig! This 11” mid-size dab rig bubbler is the finest in our line of the best dab rigs. This striking hand-crafted rig has superb functionality when it comes to smooth hits. With the inventive Arrow percolator’s side angle cuts and precise welds, you are ensured a sturdy piece that will deliver nothing short of the finest dab hits. Its curved mouthpiece makes use easy and simple for any user. Designed with quality in mind, our LA-based artists hand craft each Arrow dab rig with premium borosilicate glass for that extra layer of strength.
Be the first to review this product.