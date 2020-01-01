 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Insight 3814 Bong

Insight 3814 Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Write a review
Pure Glass, Inc. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Insight 3814 Bong

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Diffused Downstem Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Built tall and sleek, this 38mm x 14” Insight bong is the classiest bong of this line! This cool water pipe embraces the straight forward and simplistic design but still gives you the tactile sensory touch of the raised Pure logo. Marvel at the premium quality glasswork that we at Pure work so hard to perfect. Hand crafted in Los Angeles by our Pure artists, this sturdy borosilicate glass blown water pipe is built to withstand years of continuous love. Hot stamped with our famous holographic logo, you are ensured authenticity and quality standards set by our glass artists.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Glass, Inc. Logo
Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!