Insight 5021 Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

About this product

Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes:14mm Male Pure Bowl Diffused Downstem, Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Set yourself apart with the Insight 50mm x 12” bong! This eloquent hand-crafted bong is designed with unique features in mind. The 3D raised effect of the Pure logo shows off your Pure pride! Additional hot stamping of our famous holographic logo verifies authenticity of this unique piece. Blown from premium borosilicate glass out of our warehouse in sunny Los Angeles, we guarantee the integrity and strength of your piece. The straight or beaker clear base allows for convenient viewing to check water levels. Personalize your pipe with one of seven gorgeous color accents to truly make it a work of art.

About this brand

Pure Glass, Inc. Logo
Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!