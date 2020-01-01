12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 19mm Male Pure Bowl Foam Set and stickers Pure Glass carbon pouch 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Looking for bigger, smoother hits? Look no further with the KTFO 2! This giant stemless water bong is measured at 21” tall with a diameter of 110mm, making it for one of our largest and meanest bongs. An Halo percolator is strategically outfitted to pre-perc all the smoke particles. The reef mushroom perc ensures the final touch in your smoke percolation. Built sturdy with borosilicate glass, our in-house glass artists hand detail each KTFO 2, ensuring that it will be the last bong you may ever need. As the name implies, this heavy hitting bong will surely leave you KTFO.
