KTFO Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Inline & Reef Mushroom Percolator. Pure Bowl Included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes:19mm Male Pure Bowl Foam set and stickers Pure Glass carbon pouch 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Cool off after a great day in the sun with the KTFO! This giant stemless water bong is measured at 21” tall with a diameter of 110mm, making it for one of our largest and meanest bongs. An inline percolator is strategically outfitted to pre-perc all the smoke particles. The reef mushroom perc ensures the final touch in your smoke percolation. Built sturdy with borosilicate glass, our in-house glass artists hand detail each KTFO, ensuring that it will be the last bong you may ever need. As the name implies, this heavy hitting bong will surely leave you KTFO.

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!