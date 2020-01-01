12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
Pure Pink raised logo. Pink Heart Percolator. 14mm Male Joint. Pink Trim Dome. Quartz nail included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California, Includes: 14mm Female Pure Pink Bowl Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert Pure Glass carbon pouch and stickers 2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Little Dume is a simple but elegant dab rig created to make a bold statement for the ladies of the cannabis culture. Measuring in at 9 inches, this dab rig perfectly handles your concentrates with ease. Carefully hand crafted fixed heart percolator floats inside like a jewel. Little Dume is made just for those who are wild at heart....and yes, nirvana is found.
