Paradise Cove Water Pipe

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Fixed heart shaped percolator. Pure raised logo and hot stamp. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes:14mm Male Pure bowl Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution The impact of simplicity is Paradise Cove. Standing at 15 inches tall, this piece is not for the faint of heart. Borrowed from the boys but clearly made just for her. Heart percolator and 3D Pure logo commands attention. Settle back. Breathe deep. Paradise found.

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!