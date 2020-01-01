 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Polarize Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Pure Bowl included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution The Polarize is the ideal bong for a daily smoker. Its physical attributes are impactful, with an overpowering diffused downstem and inside perc. The smoke travels beyond and into a one-of-a-kind perc, within the small body of the bong. The active design comes in a convenient shape — just one hand to hold this bad boy up. Big rips are easy, and you can cook it without getting that ashy taste. Best of all, there's no need to smooth the smoke out with ice — it's a clean green taste the whole way through. The sharp hook-like handle encompasses the base of the device and almost looks like a fisherman's hook but upside down. The Polarize also features a conveniently located carbhole near the base of the bong.

Pure Glass, Inc.

Pure Glass, Inc. Logo
Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!