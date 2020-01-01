 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Classic 3814 Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Etched Pure logo and hot stamp. Pure Scientific Glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Diffused Downstem, Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution The 14” Classic 3814 is a fantastic introduction to our Classic line of Bongs. This stunning piece is a smooth heavy hitter crafted with thick glass, an ice catcher, and a removable 14/18mm diffused downstem; all of these features combine for a great daily use water pipe that is a blast to use and easy to clean. The 3814 is hand blown in sunny Los Angeles from premium quality borosilicate glass, ensuring a sturdy and long-lasting piece that will satisfy any user for many years to come. For a bit of variety, the Classic 3814 comes in both beaker and straight designs, as well as various eye-popping colors! Just like every Pure piece, this water pipe comes stamped with our Pure holographic logo, ensuring quality and authenticity.

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!