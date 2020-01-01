 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Classic 5012 Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Diffused Downstem, Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution The 12” Pure Classic 5012 is our most popular item to date! At 50mm, this water pipe is perfect for any smoking setting. Crafted in Los Angeles, CA from high quality borosilicate glass, this expertly designed piece is made to last. This outstanding bong is hand blown with thick sturdy glass, a handy ice catcher, and a removable 14/18mm diffused downstem. Every one of our Pure pipes also comes equipped with one of our signature Pure bowls, stamped with our seal of approval and accented to match your color. The Classic 5012 is available for any preference, whether it be beaker or straight! For a little bit of customizable flair, the 5012 can be outfitted with one of our many beautiful colors. Grab yourself a 5012 today!

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!