 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Pure Classic 5018 Bong

Pure Classic 5018 Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Write a review
Pure Glass, Inc. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Pure Classic 5018 Bong

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Diffused Downstem, Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Measuring at a staggering 18” tall, the Classic 5018 is the largest water pipe in our classic line! Made built to last, this gorgeous piece is hand crafted in Los Angeles from premium borosilicate glass. This gigantic hitter is designed with some seriously heavy glass, a large ice catcher, as well as a removable 14/18mm diffused downstem, making it a force to be reckoned with. This towering smoke monster is available in both, classic straight and beaker, with many color options to choose from. Looking for the perfect sturdy and tall water pipe to compliment your collection? Well the fine folks at Pure has got you covered.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Glass, Inc. Logo
Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!