  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Pure Water Bottle

Pure Water Bottle

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Glass with Black cap. Includes:14mm Hydro Guard Male Pure Bowl Black Bottle Cap Foam Set and 3 stickers Pure Glass carbon pouch 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Introducing the first-ever Pure Glass Water Bottle with Mini Jellyfish Perc! This excellent bong is both versatile and powerful, as it’s easily portable like a regular water bottle while offering an excellent hit with premium flavor. The intricate mini jellyfish perc at the bottom ensures that your smoke is extra-fully filtered for smoothness, and the cap that screws on top is great for eliminating a messy, leftover bong water situation. With this convenient classic you won’t ever have to smoke through a plastic bottle ever again!

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!