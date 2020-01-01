 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Spirit Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

About this product

Spearhead Percolator. Pure Signature Etching. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Witness the power of the Spirit! This amazing 9” bong is uniquely inspired by traditional beaker bongs yet has that classic Pure touch. The Spirit bong features a portable shape with a heavy beaker base for ultimate stability. It’s intricate spearhead fixed downstem/percolator enables for a smooth draw as well as adding an extra layer of comfortable percolation. Each Spirit bong is hand crafted by one of our trusted artists in our Los Angeles based workshop. The Spirit is finely blown with premium borosilicate glass, making it truly a bong to be taken seriously. If you are looking to buy a bong that is portable, stable, and hits heavy, then the Spirit is what you need.

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!