Spirit Halo Bong

by Pure Glass, Inc.

About this product

Spearhead Percolator. Pure Glass Bowl Included. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Foam Set and Carrying Bag Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Start feeling that heavenly love with the Spirit Halo bong! This 10” uniquely designed bong is perfect for any individual wanting to end their adventure with a convenient and easy-to-use piece. Inspired by the reliability of the original Spirit bong, the Spirt Halo also features a compact shape with thick beaker base for extreme stability. The spearhead fixed downstem percolator draws smoothly without compromising the airflow, giving you the best hits one could ever hope for. The center ring, while beautiful to look at, offers practical functions as both a handy splash guard as well as a non-slip grip for your thumb! Now that is innovation! Let us prove to you why Pure is the best place to buy a bong online.

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!