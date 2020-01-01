 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Surfrider Dab Rig

Surfrider Dab Rig

by Pure Glass, Inc.

Write a review
Pure Glass, Inc. Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Surfrider Dab Rig

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pink Frost Heart Shaped Splashguard. Pink Frost trim Dome. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Female Pure Pink Quartz nail Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution At first glance the Surfrider will steal your heart. She's our company favorite in the Pure Pink collection. The suspended heart perc defies gravity and doubles as a splashguard. A five hole disc percolaor base adds stability and creates larger bubbles for vapor release resulting in a smooth transition of smoke inhalation. Bring on the after sunset sesh with this elegant dab rig, the Surfrider will carry you to new awakenings.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Glass, Inc. Logo
Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!